Zac Efron is not ready to become a father yet: ‘A little bit more growing to do’

Zac Efron opened up about whether or not he is ready to step into fatherhood as talked about his role of being a dad in his new film Firestarter.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor said that he has a ‘bit growing to do’ before taking on the responsibility of being a dad.

The High School Musical star was asked about his experience of working with his on-screen daughter (played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong) in the horror movie.

He told Ellen, "I didn't think about it all that much and then when we started filming the movie, I had a two-week quarantine … and when I got out of quarantine, we started filming that Monday, so it was a pretty quick intro to the film, and all of a sudden, I had this daughter in front of me.”

"We had a pretty heavy dad-daughter scene right off the bat, and I realised I was drastically underprepared for this part. I didn't know what I was doing," the 34-year-old added.

The host then asked if the role made him ready to have his own kids, to which he responded, "I think that was a healthy dose to put me off of it for as long as necessary.”

Efron further added, “I have a little bit more growing to do, probably. I don't know. Not yet."

“I have a healthy respect for parents, very grateful for them all. I love you so much mom,” he concluded.