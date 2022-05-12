Johnny Depp could return as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp's fans are very excited to see him again as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean.

The actor's fans have been rallying around the Hollywood star during his public court battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard. And the latest batch of support has boosted the petition calling for his return as Captain Jack Sparrow.

The 58-year-old actor's ongoing libel court battle against the Aquaman actress is digging up all of their relationship drama for the world to see.

Over the past month, fans and friends have learned about all the events that went on between the couple that eventually led to their divorce.

After that, in 2018, Depp was axed from Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean series. Since then, fans have been crying out for the House of Mouse to reinstate the star as Captain Jack Sparrow. And the latest surge of support may have been just what he needed.

In the past, Depp has said he would "never" be without Captain Jack Sparrow. Depp said at a press conference last year: "No, I don’t miss [playing Captain Jack Sparrow], because I have it every day, I always carry it with me, I travel with Captain Jack in my suitcase. I belong to Jack Sparrow and he is loyal to me."



But during the court case, he revealed he would "never" return to the iconic role. However, Johnny Depp's petition to return to Pirates of the Caribbean has received new support.

The actor expressed disdain for being removed from the Pirates of the Caribbean films but noted how his likeness remained elsewhere.

Johnny Depp's fans want to see their beloved actor in the iconic role of Captain Jack Sparrow, vowing to support him regardless of what the verdict comes.

