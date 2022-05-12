 
entertainment
Jennifer Lopez turns producer for Rodgers & Hammerstein's limited series 'Cinderella'

Global icon Jennifer Lopez is all set to produce a limited series based on Rodgers & Hammerstein’s iconic Cinderella.

The Marry Me star’s Nuyorican Productions will be backing the upcoming project alongside Skydance and Concord Originals production banners.

According to Deadline, the upcoming venture – which will be written by The Baby-Sitters Club fame Rachel Shukert – is the first project under the previously announced deal between the companies to develop a slate of original projects based on Concord’s vast catalog of musicals.

The original Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella – starring Julie Andrews in the lead role - premiered in 1957. It garnered a massive viewership of over 100 million viewers and became the most viewed title in history at the time.

Meanwhile, J. Lo is also gearing up for the release of her documentary titled Halftime, which is scheduled to release on June 14, 2022, on Netflix.

