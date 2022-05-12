Prince Harry ‘in danger of evaporating’ soon, warns royal expert

 
Prince Harry is facing a risk of losing his rapport with the public and ‘evaporate’ into nothing if he keeps striking the wrong chords with the royal family, a royal expert has said.

According to royal author Ian Lloyd, the Duke of Sussex is only loved and respected around the world, especially in the US, only because of his ties to the British royal family.

Talking to The Express, Lloyd said: “Why is Harry a big name in America? It is because his mother was Diana and his grandmother Elizabeth II.”

The author continued: “If he does distance himself from the Royal Family that brand will eventually be damaged, he will be just another foreign prince.”

“It's a shame because he has got the Invictus Games and quite a lot going for him. But I think he is in danger of evaporating,” Lloyd added.

Lloyd also warned Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle that the deals they struck with Netflix and Spotify are all banking on them maintaining good times with the royal family.

He said: “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't had a great launch in America… They have promised a lot and so far, nothing much has happened.”

“They will soon realise that Netflix and other deals it is just people ultimately wanting to trade on their royal status… Harry needs to be working in close ties with the Royal Family to heal the divisions to strengthen his own brand,” Lloyd concluded.

