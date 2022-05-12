Netizens mock Amber Heard, re-enact her testimony in hilarious TikTok videos

Thursday May 12, 2022
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ongoing defamation trial has grabbed massive media attention.
While fans are expressing support for their favorite stars on different social media platforms, a big number of internet users are enjoying the meme-fest related to the high-profile trial.
Speaking of hilarious memes, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s fans have been brutally trolling the Aquaman actress after she testified against her ex-husband in the court recently.
A video of Heard, in which she spoke about the physical abuse that she had gone through in her marriage, started trending on social media as TikTok artists re-enacted it with hilarious expressions.
A meme page named Memezar posted a video of a kid re-enacting Amber’s lines from her testimony that went viral on the internet. Sharing the video, the page captioned it, “Someone get this kid in front of a director”
Take a look.
Depp has sued his ex-wife for $50 million for the article she wrote in Washington Post. The actress has countersued him for $100 million, which has led to the current trial that is going on for a few weeks now.