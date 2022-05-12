 
Meghan Markle sparks reactions with her latest endeavour

Meghan Markle sparks reactions with her latest endeavour

Meghan Markle has been savaged after paying tribute to working mothers who have struggled post-Covid. 

Launching a new charitable initiative, Meghan announced the Archewell Foundation will launch the "National Business Coalition for Child Care" in collaboration with the Marshall Plan for Moms charity.

The Duchess said in a statement: "Families everywhere, and especially working moms, are asked to shoulder so much.

"This has only been heightened by the pandemic, with increased caregiving responsibilities, rising prices, and economic uncertainty. As it’s been said many times, it takes a village to raise a child.

"Today, we’re sending a message that childcare isn’t just a community imperative—it’s a business imperative. Creating a stronger workforce starts with meeting the needs of families."

Many commenters hit out at the 40-year-old royal for her latest endeavour, questioning her experience as a working mum.

One Express.co.uk reader, Meto, suggested that she was jumping on a bandwagon, saying: "I am struggling to work out what she would know about working mothers or struggling to get childcare, only thing I can come up with is 'just another bandwagon'".

Another reader, nicknamed ReallyReally2, agreed, writing: "As if she would know. She has no job, millions in the bank - how would she know how real people cope with life struggles?"

"We do what needs to be done and deal with what we have to as best we can!

"It's called survival. We don't have the choices she has!"

However, other users defended the Duchess, with Sara May writing: "She didn't call herself an overworked mum, simply adjusting to new situations is something different."

