Thursday May 12 2022
Thursday May 12, 2022

After Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas makes fun of Jonas Brothers' purity rings 

Pop music star Joe Jonas has recalled the ‘iconic’ yet hilarious phase of the Jonas Brothers’ wearing the purity rings in the latest TikTok video.

The Cake By the Ocean singer, 32, poked fun at himself as he made a joke about Jonas Brothers wearing purity rings, reminiscing on what it was like for him and his brothers to wear their famous accessories back in the 2000s.

The Jonas Brothers’ decided to wear purity rings as a symbol related to no sex before marriage back in 2005 as they were beginning their careers in music.


The latest TikTok video posted on May 10, shows a group of teenagers come together to stare at a throwback photo of the Jonas Brothers.

They proceed to take off their sunglasses and ask one big question: "Are you a virgin?" Joe then added, "Me and my brothers literally doing anything in our teen years."

Earlier, on Netflix's Jonas Brothers Family Roast, Joe's wife Sophie Turner had also made fun of the purity rings.

Sharing her honest thoughts, the Game of Thrones actress said, "No, the rings weren't a good idea," she joked. "Yes, as a gesture they're laughably, toe-curlingly lame."

