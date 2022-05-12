Selena Gomez launches kitchenware collection, takes inspiration from heritage

Selena Gomez has launched a family-friendly kitchenware line.

On Thursday, the 29-year-old pop star and entrepreneur revealed she's collaborating with trendy cookware brand Our Place on a collection of cookware products and will donate a portion of the proceeds to her Rare Impact Fund.

Released as part of Our Place's Essentials Collection, Gomez's additions include the brand's signature "Always Pan" and "Perfect Pot" as well as a knife trio, drinking glasses, main plates, and side plates in two brand-new limited edition colors: a bright electric blue called Azul (aka blue in Spanish) and a deep, vibrant berry pink called Rosa (aka pink in Spanish).

According to a press release, Our Place founder Shiza Shahid and Gomez bonded over their shared belief that people can come together and connect with their heritage through home cooked meals.

The Only Murders in the Building star puts her cooking skills on display on several seasons of her HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef, which was created during the early days of pandemic lockdown.



In its third season, Gomez was joined by some of her closest friends and family, as well as a roster of celebrity chefs — including Aarón Sánchez, Ayesha Curry, Esther Choi, Fabio Viviani, Gabe Kennedy, Jamie Oliver, Kwame Onwuachi, Padma Lakshmi, Richard Blais, and Sophia Roe.

"I found myself cooking more just as a result of being home over the last six months," she told PEOPLE in August 2020. "I thought I was a decent cook before, but doing the show was definitely humbling — I realized I didn't know as much as I thought I did."

Our Place will donate 10 percent of net proceeds from their collaboration to the Rare Impact Fund. Launched by Gomez's Rare Beauty in July 2020, the organization receives one percent of all sales from the cosmetics brand in addition to funds raised in collaboration with philanthropic foundations, individuals, corporate partners, and consumers.

Aimed at supporting organizations working to increase access to mental health services in schools, the Rare Impact Fund has set a goal to raise $100 million over the next decade.