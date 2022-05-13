 
entertainment
Friday May 13 2022
By
Web Desk

James Corden says pal Prince Harry is 'admirable' for his 'brave' step to leave UK

By
Web Desk

Friday May 13, 2022

James Corden has nothing but compliments for Prince Harry.

The Late Late Show host spoke to The Sun recently and revealed that he in fact bonds quite well with the Duke of Sussex and has visited his Montecito mansion a number of times with wife Julia Carey.

"It was more a sort of play date scenario [with the kids]. Then we went out for dinner after, it was lovely," confessed Corden.

When asked about his thought on Harry quitting as a senior royal, Corden added: "I have a huge amount of respect and admiration for Harry, and anyone who has been around him and spent time with him would feel exactly the same way.

"I think he is a devoted and loving husband and father and I think what they have done [in turning away from royal life] is incredibly brave and I'll always be in their corner.'

James and Julia are parents to children Max, 11, Carey, seven, and Charlotte, four.

Prince Harry and Meghan share Archie, three, and Lilibet, 11 months.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry told hopes to mend things William at Platinum Jubilee will fail

Prince Harry told hopes to mend things William at Platinum Jubilee will fail
Not William, Prince Harry is born with King qualities, says astrologer in shocking remark

Not William, Prince Harry is born with King qualities, says astrologer in shocking remark
Bella Hadid clarifies REAL REASON she blacked out at Met Gala red carpet

Bella Hadid clarifies REAL REASON she blacked out at Met Gala red carpet
Kendall Jenner branded 'spoilt kid' as she struggle to slice a cucumber: 'Tragic'

Kendall Jenner branded 'spoilt kid' as she struggle to slice a cucumber: 'Tragic'
Kourtney Kardashian BREAKS ring moments after engagement with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian BREAKS ring moments after engagement with Travis Barker
Queen Elizabeth approves Damehood for cancer campaigner Deborah James

Queen Elizabeth approves Damehood for cancer campaigner Deborah James

Prince Harry to attend launch of Child Online Safety Toolkit

Prince Harry to attend launch of Child Online Safety Toolkit

Country music star Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, family say

Country music star Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, family say
David Beckham shares adorable video of his daughter, teases about her busy school day

David Beckham shares adorable video of his daughter, teases about her busy school day
Johnny Rotten calls Meghan Markle and Prince Harry parasites

Johnny Rotten calls Meghan Markle and Prince Harry parasites

Katie Price plans to make light-up room for son Harvey

Katie Price plans to make light-up room for son Harvey

Vape: The Musical: judge allows parody of John Travolta's 'Grease '

Vape: The Musical: judge allows parody of John Travolta's 'Grease '

Latest

view all