Friday May 13 2022
Amber Heard is not the inspiration behind crying face filter, says Snapchat

Friday May 13, 2022

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard’s defamation trial is the much-talked about event on social media. Therefore, when Snapchat introduced crying face filter a few days ago, soon after Aquaman actress' outburst in court hearing, netizens claimed that Heard has been the inspiration behind this filter.

However, lately, the instant messaging app has dispelled claims regarding this particular weeping filter, and clarified that the allegation is unfounded.

TMZ reported that a spokesperson for the multimedia messaging platform asserted that there were “no ties between Amber and the crying face filter’ they have just released to the public.

Moreover, knowing how sensitive this case is, the messaging app claimed that they would “never play coy with a Domestic Violence case”.

Snapchat also informed the outlet that the feature had been in works for six months, way before the trial began.

For the unversed, this filter, which has gained a whopping 1.3 billion impressions on social app, is a reality lens that superimposes over people’s faces and makes the person appear to be crying in a rather funny manner. 

