Queen Elizabeth makes a ‘secret trip’ amid mobility issues

British Queen Elizabeth II made a secret trip to see her personal horses amid ‘episodic mobility problems’ after she missed the first day of the Royal Windsor show.



According to a report by the Daily Mail, the 96-year-old monarch, who missed her favourite event of the year, had been set to be driver 500 yards from the Windsor Castle apartments to see her favourite horse five-year-old gelding First Responder compete.

It further said, Queen’s appearance was suddenly called off minutes before the horse was due to take part.

Later, instead of attending the show, the Queen visited her other horses entered into the contest at the Royal Mews at the castle.

The Royal Windsor show kicked off on Thursday and will run until Sunday.

The Queen’s secret trip comes after she was forced to pull out of the State Opening of Parliament due to mobility issues.