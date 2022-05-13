 
entertainment
Friday May 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker secretly hosted a wedding shower? Find out here

By
Web Desk

Friday May 13, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker secretly hosted a wedding shower? Find out here
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker secretly hosted a wedding shower? Find out here

Wedding bells may ring a bit earlier for reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and drummer Travis Barker.

The Poosh founder and the Blink-182 star have reportedly hosted an extravagant and secret wedding shower on Wednesday.

The couple invited their close friends to Palm Springs estate, Calif., Guests including Toby Morse, Phil Riportella and Allie Rizzo shared inside glimpses on their respective social media accounts.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker secretly hosted a wedding shower? Find out here

Photos from the party shared online featured a Kravis 4 Ever balloon display and skulls in cookies. “Beautiful day today!” Morse wrote over a selfie that revealed the balloons. “Thanks for having us & congrats! @travisbarker @kourtneykardash #YoureSoCool.”

The wedding shower sort of event happened to be an all-day affair, as the attendees called it for the night after watching Edward Scissorhands on a pool-side screen.

The Kardashians star, 43, and the I Think I’m OKAY crooner, 46, confirmed their relationship in January 2021. In October, Travis orchestrated a spectacular beachfront proposal marking the start of the pair's engagement.

More From Entertainment:

Duchess Camilla honoured with another patronage

Duchess Camilla honoured with another patronage
Queen’s health issues, royal scandals have left British monarchy 'fragile'

Queen’s health issues, royal scandals have left British monarchy 'fragile'
Kate Middleton, Prince William break another royal protocol in Scotland

Kate Middleton, Prince William break another royal protocol in Scotland

Johnny Depp’s friend Marilyn Manson receives support from actor's fans

Johnny Depp’s friend Marilyn Manson receives support from actor's fans
Chris Pratt remembers his Jurassic World co-star Irrfan Khan: ‘Such an elegant man’

Chris Pratt remembers his Jurassic World co-star Irrfan Khan: ‘Such an elegant man’
Prince Charles to thwart Andrew’s wish for royal property: Demands must stop

Prince Charles to thwart Andrew’s wish for royal property: Demands must stop
Movie critics gush over Tom Cruise’s return in ‘Top Gun’ sequel

Movie critics gush over Tom Cruise’s return in ‘Top Gun’ sequel
Angela Wood recalls chicken recipe made for Queen Elizabeth’s coronation

Angela Wood recalls chicken recipe made for Queen Elizabeth’s coronation
Here's what Amber Heard alleged in article that made Johnny Depp launch $50m lawsuit

Here's what Amber Heard alleged in article that made Johnny Depp launch $50m lawsuit

'Ms I want privacy' Meghan Markle thrashed for her political ambitions

'Ms I want privacy' Meghan Markle thrashed for her political ambitions
Kelly Rizzo says she ‘still talks’ to Bob Saget after death: ‘He’s still my husband’

Kelly Rizzo says she ‘still talks’ to Bob Saget after death: ‘He’s still my husband’
Ludacris gives fans a brief tour of his private jet: 'A Little Graduation Gift'

Ludacris gives fans a brief tour of his private jet: 'A Little Graduation Gift'

Latest

view all