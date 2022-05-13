Kate Middleton, Prince William break another royal protocol in Scotland

File Footage

Kate Middleton and Prince William seem to be making quite the case for a modern monarchy during their trip to Scotland, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge breaking royal protocols not once but twice already!



According to Express UK, royal tradition dictates that members of the royal family cannot be touched by commoners; however, William not just hugged an elderly man in Glasgow on Wednesday but also put his arm around a young fan to take a selfie with her on the same day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with royal fans during an engagement in Glasgow at the Wheatley Group.

While both Kate and William seemed to be in high spirits, they took the public gathered around by surprise when they stopped to take a selfie with a lucky girl in the crowd, with Prince William putting his arm around her shoulder for the snap.

This comes after it was reported that William embracing an older man was also out of character for a royal member.