 
entertainment
Friday May 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ex-army friend weighs in on Oprah interview: ‘Hope it was worth it’

By
Web Desk

Friday May 13, 2022

File Footage


Prince Harry’s ex-friend from his time in the British army ‘genuinely hopes’ that his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey ‘was worth it’, reported The Daily Star.

Former Household Cavalry Lance Corporal Martyn Compton recently talked to The Sun about his 15+ year-long friendship with Prince Harry, and said that he was ‘shocked and amazed’ by the duke’s decision to leave the Royal Family in 2020 along with his wife Meghan Markle.

Compton’s comments came last year just weeks before Prince Harry’s Oprah interview that cemented his rift with the royal family.

In his conversation with The Sun, Compton had said: “As Prince Harry's friend and someone who has served alongside him, I’m shocked and amazed it’s all come to this.”

“I genuinely hope the interview with Oprah Winfrey and all that goes with it is worth it to him as this is a very high price to pay. I don’t know what he’s getting out of it, perhaps it’s getting something off his chest. But with high-profile deals, including Netflix, what I do know is that no royal should ever be seen to be cashing in,” he continued.

Compton further added: “No one knows his motives apart from Prince Harry in agreeing to do this interview. But I really hope he has given himself the time to think it all through.”

Harry’s former friend also said that he hopes that the prince doesn’t ‘bitterly regret’ his decision to step back from the royal family and relinquish his patronages and commitments in the long term. 

