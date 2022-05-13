 
Friday May 13 2022
Queen Elizabeth’s pony wins first place at Royal Windsor Horse Show: See

Friday May 13, 2022

Queen Elizabeth was presented with a trophy after the monarch’s pony won the first place in a competition at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday, reported Express UK.

The Queen, who made a surprise appearance at her beloved show after missing the first day on Thursday, looked delighted and in high spirits as she was presented with a trophy in the royal stands to roaring applause from the crowd.

The 96-year-old monarch, whose health has made headlines in recent months, defied reports about her worsening health as she drove herself to the event in a Range Rover and then made her way to the royal box with a help of a stick.

The appearance also marked the Queen’s first official public appearance since attending her late husband Prince Philip’s memorial service in March. 

