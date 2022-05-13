Machine Gun Kelly gushes over fiancée Megan Fox at the premiere of ‘Good Mourning’

Machine Gun Kelly and his fiancée Megan Fox turned heads at the red carpet premiere of their new movie Good Mourning on Thursday in California.

The pop sensation couple looked stunning as they arrived in coordinating looks in shades of pink and held hands together while walking on the red carpet at the London Hotel in West Hollywood.

Speaking at the premiere event, MGK, who has co-written and co-directed Good Mourning alongside friend Mod Sun, shared his experience of working with his fiancée in the film.

"She didn't let me lead her character too much in any direction. She was like 'I got this. I understand what this character is,' "he explained.

"She improvised and brought [her character] Kennedy to life, and I've heard a lot of people say that that's their favorite character in the movie," he added.

"I'll always collaborate with Megan," the Mainstream Sellout musician added. "I'm madly in love with her — and I'm also a fan," said MGK to the PEOPLE.

Besides Fox, the Good Mourning cast also stars Pete Davidson, Dove Cameron, Becky G, Whitney Cummings, Zach Villa and Jenna Boyd.