 
entertainment
Friday May 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Machine Gun Kelly gushes over fiancée Megan Fox at the premiere of ‘Good Mourning’

By
Web Desk

Friday May 13, 2022

Machine Gun Kelly gushes over fiancée Megan Fox at the premiere of ‘Good Mourning’
Machine Gun Kelly gushes over fiancée Megan Fox at the premiere of ‘Good Mourning’ 

Machine Gun Kelly and his fiancée Megan Fox turned heads at the red carpet premiere of their new movie Good Mourning on Thursday in California.

The pop sensation couple looked stunning as they arrived in coordinating looks in shades of pink and held hands together while walking on the red carpet at the London Hotel in West Hollywood.

Speaking at the premiere event, MGK, who has co-written and co-directed Good Mourning alongside friend Mod Sun, shared his experience of working with his fiancée in the film.

"She didn't let me lead her character too much in any direction. She was like 'I got this. I understand what this character is,' "he explained.

"She improvised and brought [her character] Kennedy to life, and I've heard a lot of people say that that's their favorite character in the movie," he added.

"I'll always collaborate with Megan," the Mainstream Sellout musician added. "I'm madly in love with her — and I'm also a fan," said MGK to the PEOPLE.

Besides Fox, the Good Mourning cast also stars Pete Davidson, Dove Cameron, Becky G, Whitney Cummings, Zach Villa and Jenna Boyd. 

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp, his ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin and Amber Heard's sister to testify in trial

Johnny Depp, his ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin and Amber Heard's sister to testify in trial
Travis Scott takes daughter Stormi Webster on a day out, posts adorable pics online

Travis Scott takes daughter Stormi Webster on a day out, posts adorable pics online
Queen defies wheelchair reports, uses walking stick at beloved event

Queen defies wheelchair reports, uses walking stick at beloved event
Queen Elizabeth’s pony wins first place at Royal Windsor Horse Show: See

Queen Elizabeth’s pony wins first place at Royal Windsor Horse Show: See
Queen Elizabeth beams with pride as granddaughter Louise drives Philip’s carriage

Queen Elizabeth beams with pride as granddaughter Louise drives Philip’s carriage
'Top Gun: Maverick:’ Miles Teller says working with Tom Cruise was ‘an incredible honor’

'Top Gun: Maverick:’ Miles Teller says working with Tom Cruise was ‘an incredible honor’

Queen appears healthy, flashes smile in surprise appearance at beloved show

Queen appears healthy, flashes smile in surprise appearance at beloved show
Amber Heard used arnica cream to cover bruises, TikTok doctor disagrees

Amber Heard used arnica cream to cover bruises, TikTok doctor disagrees
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s court body language differ, discloses body language expert

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s court body language differ, discloses body language expert
Kim Kardashian 'encourages' Pete Davidson to ditch Staten Island and move to LA

Kim Kardashian 'encourages' Pete Davidson to ditch Staten Island and move to LA
Chris Rock takes a dig at Amber Heard during recent performance

Chris Rock takes a dig at Amber Heard during recent performance
Camilla handed patronage held by Prince Philip for 50 years as Queen struggles

Camilla handed patronage held by Prince Philip for 50 years as Queen struggles

Latest

view all