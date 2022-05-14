Duchess Camilla takes on patronage from Prince Philip

Book Aid International said it is deeply honoured to announce the Duchess of Cornwall its new Patron.

Book Aid International is the UK’s leading international book donation and library support charity. The charity works with UK publishers and a global network of partners to provide over one million brand new books every year to refugee camps, schools, community libraries, prisons and hospitals around the world where people would otherwise lack the opportunity to read.

It said Duchess Camilla is very well known for her personal love of reading, for championing the importance of books and for supporting causes promoting reading and literacy for all. Her Royal Highness first saw the impact of Book Aid International’s work on a visit to The Gambia in 2018, where she opened a new library at St. Joseph’s School in Banjul that was supported by the charity.

Book Aid International’s Chair, Dr Alice Prochaska expressed the feelings of the entire Book Aid International team on this important day, saying:

“Book Aid International has always worked with its partners to create access to books where it is needed most – and with those books comes the chance for learning and literacy to flourish. We have updated our strategy to commit even more strongly to this fundamental mission and are committed to sharing the power of books with the people most in need around the world – especially women and girls, and people fleeing conflict. Her Royal Highness is a powerful advocate for the importance of books for everyone. It is especially meaningful and a very great honour that she has become our Patron as we start this new chapter in our story.”

The charity’s former Patron, from 1966 until his death in April 2021, was Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness visited the charity’s London warehouse, was present at a number of its events and was himself a great book lover. The charity’s Vice Patron, Lord Paul Boateng, met Prince Philip on a number of occasions:

“I saw the impact at first hand of His Royal Highness Prince Philips’ Patronage on Book Aid International and its work, and I am glad that our proud history of Royal Patronage will now continue. We are grateful and honoured by Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall’s support and hugely appreciative of her own work in furthering the love of books and writing in the Commonwealth and beyond.”

Duchess Camilla said, she is "delighted to have taken on the patronage from The Duke of Edinburgh.