Saturday May 14 2022
Prince William visits Deborah James' home to give her Damehood

Saturday May 14, 2022

Prince William visits Deborah James home to give her Damehood

A day after Queen Elizabeth approved a Damehood for Deborah James, the podcast host and cancer campaigner had a visit from Prince William.

The Duke of Cambridge handed over the medal during his visit to Deborah, who is also a cancer patient.

Taking to Twitter, Deborah shared multiple pictures with the Duke and wrote  "That time when @KensingtonRoyal came to tea to give me my Damehood! surreal."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had praised her on Twitter a couple of days before the Queen approved the Damehood.

