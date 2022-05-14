Scott Disick makes a move on Khloe Kardashian 'now that ex Kourtney is engaged'

Scott Disick makes a move on Khloe Kardashian 'now that Kourtney is engaged'

Scott Disick has playfully expressed his desire to date Khloe Kardashian, now that ex Kourtney Kardashian is engaged.

In episode four of The Kardashians on Hulu, the father-of-three is spotted extending the offer to the youngest Kardashian sister, as she helps him battle through the trauma of Kourt-Travis Barker engagement.

"So I'm thinking that now that Kourt's finally, uh..," begins Scott hinting at a possible union between him and the Good American founder.

"Yeah, we're still brother and sister," Khloe thrashes his hopes.

"No I'm just kidding I was gonna go for Kim anyway," he quips.

Yeah go for her," responds Khloe before asking Scott to look for a girl outside the family.

Kourtney Kardashian had been in an on and off relationship with Scott for 10 years before announcing her engagement with Travis in October 2021. The couple later married in Las Vegas after attending the Grammy Awards.