 
entertainment
Saturday May 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham wants 'almost 50' David to get botox: 'Old man next to her'

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 14, 2022

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have started to worry about their appearances, says an insider.

The power couple, who is approaching their 50s, is looking around for dietary supplement and treatments in a bid to look younger.

Heat Magazine reports: "He's realised he's not looking as sexy as his wife and feels like an old man next to her."

"It's been a shock how quickly he seems to be ageing and - despite still being super fit - he's slowing down. He's in a bit of a panic about it."

"He's determined that he can look just as good as Victoria. She splashes out a fortune, doing advanced treatments three times a week - collagen, laser skin, plumping, lifting treatments - and has the top skindocs in the world," said the insider.

"She's been trying to get David to have Botox or something to smooth out his forehead for ages. He always refused before but now he's heading for 50, anything's on the table."

David and Victoria concern to look younger has especially risen after eldest son Brooklyn got married.

"It's hit them that they have a married child, with the possibility of grandchildren on their way," added the insider.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard sent cake with 'severed finger' in support of Johnny Depp: Photo

Amber Heard sent cake with 'severed finger' in support of Johnny Depp: Photo
David Beckham stalker believes daughter Harper is her love child with footballer

David Beckham stalker believes daughter Harper is her love child with footballer
Scott Disick makes a move on Khloe Kardashian 'now that ex Kourtney is engaged'

Scott Disick makes a move on Khloe Kardashian 'now that ex Kourtney is engaged'
Bella Hadid condemns Israel for attacking Shireen Abu Akleh's funeral

Bella Hadid condemns Israel for attacking Shireen Abu Akleh's funeral

Prince William and wife Kate take over UK airwaves to fight loneliness

Prince William and wife Kate take over UK airwaves to fight loneliness
In new album, Kendrick Lamar delivers introspection and biting social critique

In new album, Kendrick Lamar delivers introspection and biting social critique
Prince William visits Deborah James' home to give her Damehood

Prince William visits Deborah James' home to give her Damehood

Kate Middleton, Prince William release new video on YouTube

Kate Middleton, Prince William release new video on YouTube

Duchess Camilla takes on patronage from Prince Philip

Duchess Camilla takes on patronage from Prince Philip
Machine Gun Kelly gushes over fiancée Megan Fox at the premiere of ‘Good Mourning’

Machine Gun Kelly gushes over fiancée Megan Fox at the premiere of ‘Good Mourning’

Johnny Depp, his ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin and Amber Heard's sister to testify in trial

Johnny Depp, his ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin and Amber Heard's sister to testify in trial
Travis Scott takes daughter Stormi Webster on a day out, posts adorable pics online

Travis Scott takes daughter Stormi Webster on a day out, posts adorable pics online

Latest

view all