Johnny Depp surprises fans at art gallery in UK amid lawsuit against Amber Heard

FilrFootage

Johnny Depp recently jetted off to the UK when his infamous trial against Amber Heard took a week-long break and the actor appears to be making most of his time in Europe.



According to Hello magazine, the Charlie and The Chocolate Factory star left fans surprised with his unexpected appearance at King & McGaw gallery based in Sussex seaside town in Newhaven.

The outlet reported that the Pirates of the Caribbean star wore his iconic glasses and flaunted his big chunky rings during his low-key outing.

The magazine shared that a picture of Depp resting his hand on a man’s shoulder was shared on social media but it was soon deleted.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that Depp flew off to Europe to mark a gleeful time with his friends in the countryside.

Although the exact whereabouts of Depp is not known, it was revealed that he owns a village in France, a 19-century hamlet, which has its own restaurant and village church in addition to the main house and a guest house.