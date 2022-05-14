Paris Jackson opens her heart out about her late father Michael Jackson

Paris Jackson, who was announced as the new face of KVD Beauty, wanted to redefine the “standard template” of beauty which she said she learnt it from her dad Michael Jackson.



Speaking to PopSugar, the musician revealed that her father taught him the real meaning of beauty that comes from inside and not outside.

“I was raised by a free-love, hippie-type dude, so we were taught that beauty comes from the inside, and to this day, I still believe that,” she told the publication.

The singer-model mentioned that while growing up in the public eye, she had a “complicated relationship with beauty”.

However, recently, she noted to cope with it all by “practising self-love and affirmations and diving deeper into my spiritual life”.

“It wasn't until the last couple of years that I have started feeling really good about myself and my body, and feeling comfortable and everything. Those moments of self-love aren't 24/7, but the bad moments are fewer and further between,” she explained.

Earlier, the singer also spoke about her father’s strong work ethic and music taste that he instilled in his kids.

While talking to Naomi Campell on her YouTube series No Filter, Paris said, “My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated, and not just showing us like the glitz and glam.”

“Growing up, it was about earning stuff and not just being entitled to certain things or thinking,” she concluded.