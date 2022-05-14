 
Johnny Depp's fans believe he's innocent, casting Amber Heard into role of villain

Hollywood star Johnny Depp, who's suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million, has been regaining popularity since he took the witness stand in the libel case.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, who took the stand for several days in his case before Heard testified for her defence on 4 and 5 May, is attracting massive support from fans friends and colleagues. 

There are people in Amber Heard's corner, but a large number of observers now believe Depp is the real victim. Fans, who come to support the actor form different corners of the world at the Fairfax County Circuit Court, are also casting Amber into the role of villain.

They believe their favourite actor is innocent and he can not even think of  torturing or assaulting a woman. His fans are arriving at the Fairfax courthouse bearing signs reading “Justice for Johnny” and bouquets of flowers for the movie star.

#JusticeForJohnny has routinely trended across platforms. Meanwhile, videos with the hashtag “amberturd” have racked up 1.2 billion views.

Support for the Pirates of The Caribbean star has spiked since the trial began, so regardless of how it ends. Johnny Depp's fans have refused to believe Amber Heard's allegations are true. Companies are also selling merchandise branding her a liar. Some social media users have threatened the actress.

The multimillion-dollar defamation trial between Amber Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp is being closely watched all across the globe. Amber testimony is expected to pick up again when the trial, currently on a one-week hiatus, resumes on Monday (16 May). 

