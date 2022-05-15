 
Prince William lauds Liverpool for winning FA Cup final after booed by fans

Duke of Cambridge Prince William lauded team Liverpool and congratulated them on being crowned 2022 Men’s FA Cup champions, saying “you showed real fight.”

The Prince, who attended the final between Liverpool and Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday, took to Instagram and shared photos from the game.

He said, “What an atmosphere! Congratulations @liverpoolfc on being crowned 2022 Men’s FA Cup champions!

“Very well deserved after a long journey and commiserations to @chelseafc, you showed real fight for the full 120 minutes and more. W #FACupFinal.”

Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday after the match finished goalless following extra-time.

The shootout finished 6-5, with Kostas Tsimikas scoring the winning spot-kick after Mason Mount´s effort was saved by Alisson Becker.

Earlier, the Duke of Cambridge was booed by the Liverpool fans.

