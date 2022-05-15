Sam Asghari sends sweet message to Britney Spears after couple loses ‘miracle baby’

FileFootage

Sam Asghari is seemingly trying his best to uplift Britney Spears’ spirits after the couple shared the tragic news of the demise of their unborn child.



Taking to Instagram on Saturday, May 14, the Toxic singer announced with the couple’s ‘deepest sadness’ that they ‘have lost their miracle baby early in the pregnancy.’

“This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however, we were overly excited to share the good news,” the singer added.

Sending a touching message to his rumoured ‘wife’, Asghari wrote underneath the post, “We will have a miracle soon.”



Previously, the singer got candid about taking a pregnancy test after the lovebirds’ trip to Hawaii.

However, the post created a massive buzz among her followers as Spears referred to her fiancé as ‘husband’ in the post.