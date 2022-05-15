Selena Gomez dishes on 'manifesting love' on 'SNL': 'I will take anyone'

Sunday May 15, 2022
Selena Gomez hilariously took a dig at her love-life spilt as she made her hosting debut in the latest episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL).
The Wolves hitmaker left her fans awestruck with the avatar of a host as their beloved singer flawlessly helmed the much-loved show’s May 14 episode.
Talking about her gig, the Only Murders in the Building actor shared, “I am single and I’ve heard that SNL is a great place to find romance.
“Emma Stone met her husband here, Scarlett Johannson and Colin Jost, Pete and Machine Gun Kelly,” she continued.
“And since I really don’t want to try the dating apps, I just want to put it out in the universe that I am manifesting love.
“And I would like to say that I’m looking for my soulmate, but at this point, I will take anyone,” Gomez joked.
Responding to the singer’s joke, Kyle Mooney said, “I’ll do it” to which Gomez replied, “Aren’t you married?”
Mooney noted, “Oh that’s right.”