Sunday May 15 2022
Selena Gomez dishes on 'manifesting love' on 'SNL': 'I will take anyone'

Sunday May 15, 2022

Selena Gomez hilariously took a dig at her love-life spilt as she made her hosting debut in the latest episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL).

The Wolves hitmaker left her fans awestruck with the avatar of a host as their beloved singer flawlessly helmed the much-loved show’s May 14 episode.

Talking about her gig, the Only Murders in the Building actor shared, “I am single and I’ve heard that SNL is a great place to find romance.

“Emma Stone met her husband here, Scarlett Johannson and Colin Jost, Pete and Machine Gun Kelly,” she continued.

“And since I really don’t want to try the dating apps, I just want to put it out in the universe that I am manifesting love.

“And I would like to say that I’m looking for my soulmate, but at this point, I will take anyone,” Gomez joked.

Responding to the singer’s joke, Kyle Mooney said, “I’ll do it” to which Gomez replied, “Aren’t you married?”

Mooney noted, “Oh that’s right.” 

