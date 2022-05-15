 
Prince William worried Harry will 'milk' Queen Jubilee to honour Netflix deal

Prince William is worried Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not be able to leave Netflix cameras at Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Sources suggest that the Duke of Cambridge is “wary” about his brother 'milking Queen Jubilee' for private benefits.

The Sun reports: “William wants to talk to Harry to try to heal the rift between them but he’s fearful it will find its way on to Netflix, Oprah or into Harry's upcoming book.”

Royal biographer Tom Bower later added: “William will worry that Harry and Meghan will pull a stunt to try to get the limelight.

“Kate and William would be foolish not to be suspicious and would be unwise not to be cautious.

“They have been forced to accept a downgraded role - grouped with all the other VIPs - but are clearly desperate not to be excluded.

“If the Palace is not remarkably careful, the Sussexes will milk the celebrations for their own benefit.

“Hopefully, the Sussexes will be kept firmly in check to avoid their selfish interests dominating the celebration of the Queen's awe-inspiring service to Britain.”

