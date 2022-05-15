 
entertainment
Sunday May 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez is a modern-day fairy in THIS gorgeous outfit

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 15, 2022

Jennifer Lopez is a modern-day fairy in THIS gorgeous outfit
Jennifer Lopez is a modern-day fairy in THIS gorgeous outfit

Jennifer Lopez, who never fails to mesmerize her millions of fans with her jaw-dropping pictures has once again left fans in awe with her latest look in a white gown.

The Get Right singer looked like a fairy as she stepped out with her daughter Emme in Los Angeles just days after her ex Marc Anthony celebrated his engagement.

Jennifer Lopez is a modern-day fairy in THIS gorgeous outfit

The singer-songwriter, 52, donned a long white dress that flowed freely in the stiff Southern California breeze.

Lopez's dress ended near the middle of her shins, and she walked on tall gold platform heels.

Jennifer Lopez is a modern-day fairy in THIS gorgeous outfit

Several thin, silver necklaces looped around her neck and dark sunglasses protected her eyes from the blinding sun.

She tied her brown hair into a tall bun that sat atop her scalp.

Jennifer Lopez is a modern-day fairy in THIS gorgeous outfit

The Marry Me actress' daughter donned a Pierce the Veil long sleeve t-shirt and a pair of blue jeans. She listened to music as she made her way to the car.

Lopez shares Emme and her twin brother Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, who became engaged to his girlfriend Miss Universe contestant Nadia Ferreira earlier this week. 

More From Entertainment:

Millie Bobby Brown oozes charm in white satin gown at ‘Stranger Things’ premiere

Millie Bobby Brown oozes charm in white satin gown at ‘Stranger Things’ premiere
Gwen Stefani confirms her return to ‘The Voice’ with husband Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani confirms her return to ‘The Voice’ with husband Blake Shelton
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk being ‘frozen out of Hollywood’: Expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk being ‘frozen out of Hollywood’: Expert
Piers Morgan flays Meghan Markle over her 'ludicrously inappropriate' book

Piers Morgan flays Meghan Markle over her 'ludicrously inappropriate' book

Amber Heard’s memes serve as 'slap in face' for all domestic abuse victims: expert

Amber Heard’s memes serve as 'slap in face' for all domestic abuse victims: expert
Alec Baldwin remembers late ‘Miami Blues’ co-star Fred Ward

Alec Baldwin remembers late ‘Miami Blues’ co-star Fred Ward

Kim Kardashian serves killer look in zip-up bodysuit

Kim Kardashian serves killer look in zip-up bodysuit
Khloe Kardashian takes a jibe at Kim Kardashian's messy relationship with Kanye West

Khloe Kardashian takes a jibe at Kim Kardashian's messy relationship with Kanye West
‘Johnny Depp is like an angel’: Amber Heard’s private investigator reveals

‘Johnny Depp is like an angel’: Amber Heard’s private investigator reveals

Prince William getting booed at FA Cup Final ticks off royal fans

Prince William getting booed at FA Cup Final ticks off royal fans
Prince Harry’s Jubilee decision linked to bombshell memoir: Expert

Prince Harry’s Jubilee decision linked to bombshell memoir: Expert
Eurovision: Royal fans spot Princess Beatrice’s doppelganger

Eurovision: Royal fans spot Princess Beatrice’s doppelganger

Latest

view all