Monday May 16 2022
Queen is all smiles as she joins a host of celebrities at ITV Jubilee horse show

Queen Elizabeth II beamed as she took her seat in the grounds of Windsor Castle for ITV's Platinum Jubilee Celebration, joining a host of celebrities.

Celebrating the Monarch's 70 years on the throne, the TV extravaganza - A Gallop Through History - will feature acting and musical performances alongside horse displays.

The 96-year-old monarch arrived in a black Range Rover as God Save the Queen was played by the military band, to huge applause from the crowd. She then walked along a red carpet to her seat, using her walking stick.

As per reports, ITV's The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration will see a host of celebrities, including Dame Helen Mirren, Tom Cruise, Damian Lewis, Omid Djalili, Adjoa Andoh, Martin Clunes, Keala Settle, Alan Titchmarsh and Katherine Jenkins, come together to mark the Monarch's 70 years on the throne.

More than 1,300 performers and 500 horses are part of the evening's entertainment, including guests from Norway, Oman, Azerbaijan, Canada, India, France, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland.

The Queen's daughter Princess Anne was “visibly moved” when she watched the show on Saturday evening, telling comedian Omid Djalili: “Mama will like this”

Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham are hosting the evening from the grounds of Windsor Castle. Dame Helen Mirren was one of the first stars to take to the stage, delivering a powerful speech dressed as Queen Elizabeth I.

Singer Katherine Jenkins described being part of the event as a "massive honour".

She said: "It’s so amazing to be part of today, the kick-off to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

"It’s a massive honour, of course, to be invited to sing for Her Majesty at any time, but I think especially for the show this evening.

"I’m a massive fan of hers. I think she’s, you know, so incredible, such a great role model and it’s nice to have the opportunity to all come together and show our deep gratitude for all that she’s done for the country and the Commonwealth."

