Monday May 16 2022
Monday May 16, 2022

Queen Elizabeth responds to Omid Djalili's awkward joke

British Queen Elizabeth II responded to comedian Omid Djalili's awkward joke about missing the State Opening of the Parliament.

The monarch, 96 threw her arm into the air with a subtle smile after host and comedian Omid jokingly thanked her for choosing the Royal Windsor Horse Show over the State Opening of Parliament.

The comedian said, "Your Royal Highness, on behalf of everyone here we would like to thank you, very humbly, for picking us over the State Opening of Parliament.

"You did the right thing, and I won £5 in a bet with my local kebab shop owner in Ipswich."

The Queen seemingly enjoyed the joke as she was seen giving a very subtle smile before raising her arm into the air.

She attended the finale of a four-day horse show on Sunday that celebrated her 70 years on the throne just days after ill health and old age forced her to pull out of the opening of the UK parliament for the first time in nearly 60 years.

