Queen Elizabeth uses a walking stick at horse show finale

Smiling Queen Elizabeth II, who attended a Platinum Jubilee celebration at Windsor on Sunday, used a walking stick to make her way to the royal box at the show.



The monarch attended the show entitled "A Gallop Through History", near her Windsor Castle home west of London days after ill health and old age forced her to pull out of the opening of the UK parliament for the first time in nearly 60 years.

She used the walking stick to make her way to the royal box at the show, where the audience gave the Queen a standing ovation at the star-studded equestrian extravaganza, led by Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Helen Mirren.

She was last seen in public at the end of March, at the Westminster Abbey memorial service for her late husband, Prince Philip. At that event, she also used a walking stick and required assistance to get to her seat. (Web Desk/AFP)