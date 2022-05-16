Camila Cabello announces to join The Voice as a coach for Season 22

Camila Cabello is all set to join the hit NBC singing competition series The Voice as a full-time coach for Season 22 this year.



On Sunday, the Familia crooner confirmed this news in a new TikTok clip in which she was also joined by Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and John Legend.

Cabello, along with other three singers, also sang along to Grace Kelly by Minka, contributing to a well-known TikTok trend.

Moreover, the singer-songwriter also wrote in the caption, “See you this fall #TheVoice.”

Previously, the Psychofreak singer assisted Legend as a part-time adviser to his team in Season 21.

While speaking to Extra, the All of Me hit-maker spoke highly of her ability.

“Camila has all the experience she needs to be the perfect adviser for our team. She has navigated a singing competition before and done very well on it. Also, she was part of a group, and in this battle setting, where the artists are duet-ting with each other, that's a very important skill to have,” he noted.

To note, Cabello will be replacing Kelly Clarkson, who is stepping away from the singing competition for the first time since she became a coach back in Season 14.