Monday May 16 2022
Jennifer Lopez turns to 'healthier work-life balance' ahead of tying knot with Ben Affleck

Monday May 16, 2022

Jennifer Lopez turns to healthier work-life balance ahead of tying knot with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez turns to 'healthier work-life balance' ahead of tying knot with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is eyeing to bring positive changes in her life before the diva take her wedding vows with fiancé Ben Affleck.

While replying to fans’ questions in her On the JLo newsletter, the 52–year-old singer expressed, “It's super important for me, especially now, to prioritise my personal life and not just my work life.

“When I had kids 14 years ago was when I started thinking differently,” she wrote.

“Things changed for me. Little by little, my perspective has turned into a healthier work-life balance.

“Now that I'm getting married, it's about my family first and foremost," Lopez continued.

The Jenny from the Block singer further shared, “It’s about having enough time to be the woman, the mother, the partner and the person that I need to be for the important people in my life. “

“It must be a very special project if it’s going to take time away from my family,” she added.

