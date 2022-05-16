Petition to remove Amber Heard from ‘Aquaman’ sequel reaches 4M signatures

File footage

The petition to remove Hollywood actress Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 has now passed the four million signatures as her explosive defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp continues this week.

The Change.org petition was created by a U.K. citizen Jeanne Larson in late 2020, after it was reported that Depp, 58, was asked by Warner Bros to step down from his role of Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

The online petition is close to hitting the 4,500,000 signatures to become one of the top petitions on Change.org.

The DC sequel, which stars Heard as Aquaman’s (Jason Momoa) love interest Mera, concluded shooting earlier this year, with director James Wan confirming the film was wrapped up in January.

Aquaman 2 is scheduled for release in March 2023.

Meanwhile, the explosive trial is set to resume today, May 16 and both Heard and Depp are expected to return to the witness stand from cross-examination by their respective legal experts.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has sued Heard for $50millions over a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post in which she implied Depp had abused her over the course of their relationship.

The Rum Diary star claimed Heard’s article cost him major movie deals and adversely impacted his professional career in Hollywood.