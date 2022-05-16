Tom Cruise’s daughter Isabella prefers simple life, turns down penthouse offer

Tom Cruise’s daughter Isabella Kidman Cruise prefers to keep a low profile in London with her British husband and pets.

Isabella, 29, who is the eldest child of Tom, 59, and Nicole Kidman - was adopted by the former couple in 1992 as a tiny baby.

But instead of living in Los Angeles where most of her family is, or working in the film industry, she lives a normal life in South London.

Bella and her husband Max Parker's three-bedrom property is close by to his parents, and they share their home with their pet lizard.

The Scientologist is said to have turned down her dad's offer for a £324,000-a-month penthouse when she first moved to London.

The Top Gun actor is thought to own a sprawling property near 10 Downing Street with an indoor swimming pool.

According to her neighbours, Bella prefers to "live out of the spotlight" and is "very mysterious", keeping herself to herself.

A source said: "I wouldn’t have known her if she’d come up and smacked me in the face. I don’t keep up with celebrity culture.

"They have a reptile of some kind — we can see the red light of the tank. That’s all anybody seems to know. She’s very mysterious.

"I suppose she’s decided to live out of the spotlight."