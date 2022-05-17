Amber Heard recalls police arriving at her apartment after Johnny Depp attack: 'I panicked'

Amber Heard on Monday detailed the events of her May 21, 2016 argument with Johnny Depp when police were called to her apartment.

Under the cross-examination, Heard said that she exited the apartment to go to her friend’s apartment when Depp started smashing things.

The Aquaman actor told the court that after an hour she learnt that the police has been called to her place.

“I felt panicked. I didn’t know what to do, because I didn’t know what they were going to do when they saw the state of the place.

“He had almost smashed up the other apartment where I kept all my things, so I didn’t know what they were going to do," she recounted.

"And I panicked, I called the only lawyer I have, which is my entertainment lawyer, he does my movie contracts and stuff. And I asked him for advice.” she said.

Heard said that she refused to cooperate with the police at the time at the advice of her attorney.

“I didn’t want to speak to them,” she said.