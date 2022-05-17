Harry Styles opens up on his bond with One Direction bandmates, ‘it is kind of priceless’

Music sensation Harry Styles recently spoke about his latest released album and reflected on his connection with his One Direction bandmates.

In conversation with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the Grammy-winning singer detailed that he shared a special bond of respect and love with the One Direction bandmates, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik – even after seven years they disbanded.

The As It Was singer, 28, credited One Direction for all of the success he received after embarking on his solo career.

He said, "I look at people who kind of went through some version of what we went through, but on their own. I'm like, I can't imagine having done that, really,"

Reflecting on their bond, the Watermelon Sugar singer said, "I feel really lucky that we always had each other to be this unit that felt like you could keep each other in check and you could just have someone else who gets it."

Talking about his relationship with them now, Styles said, "There is very much a respect between all of us, if we did something together. And that is something that you can't really undo. And you know, it's like a very deep love for each other, I think."