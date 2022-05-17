 
entertainment
Tuesday May 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Zara Phythian sentenced eight-year prison on minor abuse charges

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 17, 2022

Doctor Strange starrer Zara Phythian has been jailed for eight years for sexually abusing a minor girl repeatedly.

According to the BBC News, the actress was found guilty of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl during the trial and later convicted at the Nottingham Crown Court in United Kingdom on Monday.

Meanwhile, her husband Victor Marke was sentenced to 14 years in jail. Passing the judgement, Judge Mark Watson commented on why his punishment is longer than his wife.

“I regard you as the driving force behind the abuse. You were clearly aware of the first incident but pretended to be asleep,” he remarked.

Zara Phythian sentenced eight-year prison on minor abuse charges

While addressing Phythian, the judge said, “Whilst you denied in cross-examination that you were besotted with Victor Marke, on the evidence I have heard I am in no doubt that your deviance was shaped by the influence that he had upon you from an early age.”

To note, the 36-year-old was convicted on Wednesday of 14 charges of sexual activity with a child between 2005 and 2008. Moreover, Marke was found guilty of an additional four counts of indecent assault against another girl from 2002 to 2003, when she was 15.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard changes domestic abuse testimony mid trial: 'I just had the date wrong'

Amber Heard changes domestic abuse testimony mid trial: 'I just had the date wrong'
Inside Johnny Depp lawyer’s accusation against Amber Heard for staging photo of cocaine

Inside Johnny Depp lawyer’s accusation against Amber Heard for staging photo of cocaine
Kim Kardashian’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover photo sparks debate online

Kim Kardashian’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover photo sparks debate online
Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone hit Malibu for romantic getaway

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone hit Malibu for romantic getaway
Travis Scott ‘disses’ Kylie Jenner on camera at BBMAs 2022?

Travis Scott ‘disses’ Kylie Jenner on camera at BBMAs 2022?
Johnny Depp trial: Amber Heard seems lost, wants to ‘move on’ with daughter

Johnny Depp trial: Amber Heard seems lost, wants to ‘move on’ with daughter

Katy Perry speaks on motherhood and Orlando Bloom’s presence in her life

Katy Perry speaks on motherhood and Orlando Bloom’s presence in her life
Amber Heard insists her 2018 op-ed on domestic abuse was ‘not about Johnny’

Amber Heard insists her 2018 op-ed on domestic abuse was ‘not about Johnny’
Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari opens up on fans' support after miscarriage

Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari opens up on fans' support after miscarriage

Kristin Chenoweth reveals terrifying link to Oklahoma Girl Scout murders

Kristin Chenoweth reveals terrifying link to Oklahoma Girl Scout murders
Queen Elizabeth delights royal fans with surprise visit to London’s rail line

Queen Elizabeth delights royal fans with surprise visit to London’s rail line
Harry Styles opens up on his bond with One Direction bandmates, ‘it is kind of priceless’

Harry Styles opens up on his bond with One Direction bandmates, ‘it is kind of priceless’

Latest

view all