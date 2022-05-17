 
Tuesday May 17 2022
Kim Kardashian's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover photo sparks debate online

Tuesday May 17, 2022

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has taken the internet by storm as she marked her debut on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s newest cover.

The Kardashians alum, 41, has joined singer Ciara, author Maye Musk, and rising model Yumi Nu as part of the 2022 issue.

The model flaunted her killer curves in photographs clicked by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. 

She sported several pieces from her SKIMS swimsuit collection, including a pair of nude elbow-length gloves featured on the cover.

However, the magazine’s recent announcement received mixed reactions from fans on the internet. 

While some applauded Kardashian for landing her first SI Swimsuit cover, others slammed the publication for showcasing unrealistic beauty standards.

Netizens branded the magazine a 'hypocrite' for featuring the reality star on the cover after it previously announced that it will only include ads from brands that show a commitment to supporting gender equality and women's empowerment.

Many cited Kardashian’s infamous photoshop moments as well. “But why? Plenty of other available people with sports connection that could use the exposure,” commented internet user.

“This is embarrassing,” one user commented. “After all you’ve been working towards to show regular day to day women who are incredible.. this is what you do? Yikes”.

Another wrote, “Lol way to promote a woman who promotes starving herself to fit into a dress”.

Amid the criticism, Kardashian celebrated the cover story on her Instagram, calling the photoshoot “such an honor and a dream”.

