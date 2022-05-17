 
entertainment
Tuesday May 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp’s lawyer accuses Amber Heard of photoshopping pictures of injuries

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 17, 2022

Johnny Depp’s lawyer accuses Amber Heard of photoshopping pictures of injuries

Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez has accused Amber Heard of photoshopping images to make it appear that she had suffered injuries at the hands of her former husband.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s legal team sought to tear holes in Heard’s testimony during the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial on Tuesday. 

Johnny Depp’s lawyer accuses Amber Heard of photoshopping pictures of injuries

Vasquez accused Heard of “editing photographs”, claiming she enhanced the saturation in some of the images to make her face appear more red. While, actress denied the allegations, insisting: “No, I didn’t touch it.”

The court in Fairfax listened to an intense back and forth between the Aquaman actress and Depp's lawyer. The jury saw two different pics of Heard's swollen face taken on May 2016 – with one image lighter than the other.

The Hollywood actress pushed back at Johnny Depp lawyer’s claim she failed to support his sobriety Sexual assault allegations, physical violence, and a stifled career.

Heard testified that she took the images in “different lightings”, saying she believes one of the images was taken in the daytime and one at the night. She said that she believes she had a vanity mirror light on in one of the images.

Depp's lawyer  continued, claiming that police officers who responded to the couple’s home that night testified they did not see any visible injuries on Ms Heard’s face at the time.

More From Entertainment:

Top Gun: Maverick famed Jennifer Connelly reveals ‘flying experience’ with costar Tom Cruise

Top Gun: Maverick famed Jennifer Connelly reveals ‘flying experience’ with costar Tom Cruise
Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp ‘used’ his kids against her in new court audio

Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp ‘used’ his kids against her in new court audio
Amber Heard’s love notes to Johnny Depp shown in court: ‘Want to rip you’

Amber Heard’s love notes to Johnny Depp shown in court: ‘Want to rip you’

Amber Heard tries to justify physical fight post audio revelation

Amber Heard tries to justify physical fight post audio revelation

Kim Kardashian hurts designer Bob Mackie by wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress: 'Big Mistake'

Kim Kardashian hurts designer Bob Mackie by wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress: 'Big Mistake'
Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez takes aim at Amber Heard's credibility

Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez takes aim at Amber Heard's credibility
Lily-Rose Depp called out for her silence on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

Lily-Rose Depp called out for her silence on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial
Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress ‘big mistake’, says designer

Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress ‘big mistake’, says designer
Kourtney Kardashian 'condemned' for ignoring her kids on her wedding to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian 'condemned' for ignoring her kids on her wedding to Travis Barker
Amber Heard’s attorney is doing the best job for Johnny Depp: says insider

Amber Heard’s attorney is doing the best job for Johnny Depp: says insider
Amber Heard claims ‘Aquaman 2’ role was ‘cut down’ amid Johnny Depp divorce

Amber Heard claims ‘Aquaman 2’ role was ‘cut down’ amid Johnny Depp divorce
BTS’ V recalls feeling ‘confused’ about his identity: ‘I had to choose one or the other’

BTS’ V recalls feeling ‘confused’ about his identity: ‘I had to choose one or the other’

Latest

view all