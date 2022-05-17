Johnny Depp’s lawyer accuses Amber Heard of photoshopping pictures of injuries

Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez has accused Amber Heard of photoshopping images to make it appear that she had suffered injuries at the hands of her former husband.



The Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s legal team sought to tear holes in Heard’s testimony during the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial on Tuesday.

Vasquez accused Heard of “editing photographs”, claiming she enhanced the saturation in some of the images to make her face appear more red. While, actress denied the allegations, insisting: “No, I didn’t touch it.”



The court in Fairfax listened to an intense back and forth between the Aquaman actress and Depp's lawyer. The jury saw two different pics of Heard's swollen face taken on May 2016 – with one image lighter than the other.

The Hollywood actress pushed back at Johnny Depp lawyer’s claim she failed to support his sobriety Sexual assault allegations, physical violence, and a stifled career.



Heard testified that she took the images in “different lightings”, saying she believes one of the images was taken in the daytime and one at the night. She said that she believes she had a vanity mirror light on in one of the images.

Depp's lawyer continued, claiming that police officers who responded to the couple’s home that night testified they did not see any visible injuries on Ms Heard’s face at the time.