Johnny Depp cracks a smile as Amber Heard's attorney attempts to mimic him

Johnny Depp reacted with a smile as Amber Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft appeared to do an impression of the Hollywood actor's voice during the defamation trial.

The Pirates of The Caribbean's star smirked with amusement as attorney Elaine Bredehoft attempted to mimic the actor as she asked Heard a question about a tape her ex-husband had spoken on.

The amusing moment came as cross-examination of Heard continues in the fifth week of her trial for defamation in the case brought against her by ex-husband Depp.

Bredehoft asks her client why she believes Depp cannot look her in the eye — throwing in the quick impression of Depp for emphasis.



Amber Heard responded, “Because he’s guilty. He knows he’s lying. Why can’t he look at me? I survived that man and I’m here and I’m able to look at him.”