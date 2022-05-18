 
entertainment
Wednesday May 18 2022
By
Web Desk

'Misogynist' Johnny Depp said 'he could punch Amber Heard no one can do anything'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 18, 2022

Misogynistic Johnny Depp said he could punch Amber Heard no one can do anything
'Misogynistic' Johnny Depp said 'he could punch Amber Heard no one can do anything'

Johnny Depp became an abuser when he was under alcohol and drugs, claims friend.

Io Tillett Wright, once a close friend to both Mr Depp and Ms Heard, claimed that the actor bragged about being able to 'punch' Heard on wedding day.

Mr Wright claimed drug use would bring out a "cruel and misogynistic" but "didn't like life sober".

The actor was otherwise "magical, friendly and kind" added Mr Wright.

Once during their relationship, Mr Depp also commented on Heard's 'wrinkly' face.

"She has no talent and when her t**s start to sag and her face gets wrinkly, no one is going to be interested in her for anything," Mr Wright claimed Mr Depp said to him about his wife Ms Heard at one point during their relationship.

"He really resented having to be sober. Yeah, he didn’t want to be," Mr Wright told the court on Tuesday.

However, Mr Wright shocked the jury as he made a dire confession about Depp, declaring that the star wanted to punch Heard ever since the wedding day.

"We’re married and now I can punch her in the face and no one can do anything," Mr Depp told him after marrying Ms Heard.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told not to 'compete' against Queen like Princess Diana

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told not to 'compete' against Queen like Princess Diana
Sarah Ferguson supports transgenders due to trauma of 'red hair' bullying

Sarah Ferguson supports transgenders due to trauma of 'red hair' bullying
Amber Heard says Johnny Depp is not the 'best historian' of their Australia brawl

Amber Heard says Johnny Depp is not the 'best historian' of their Australia brawl
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle star power is 'certainly' dying after Netflix snub

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle star power is 'certainly' dying after Netflix snub
Queen comparison with Nelson Mandel is 'outright insult' to Mandela: Dr Shola

Queen comparison with Nelson Mandel is 'outright insult' to Mandela: Dr Shola
Harry Styles admits of not celebrating big wins in One Direction

Harry Styles admits of not celebrating big wins in One Direction
Justin Trudeau suggests Canadians not interested in removing Queen Elizabeth as head of state

Justin Trudeau suggests Canadians not interested in removing Queen Elizabeth as head of state

Harry Styles sticks to ‘strict’ bed time policy, never drinks on lonely tours

Harry Styles sticks to ‘strict’ bed time policy, never drinks on lonely tours

A new normal for Queen Elizabeth's diary

A new normal for Queen Elizabeth's diary

Key moments in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial

Key moments in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial
Cold war ends between Katie Price and Victoria Beckham?

Cold war ends between Katie Price and Victoria Beckham?
Over a million people react as Vin Diesel shares video with Jason Momoa from the sets of F10

Over a million people react as Vin Diesel shares video with Jason Momoa from the sets of F10

Latest

view all