Wednesday May 18 2022
Amber Heard was 'arrested' for assaulting girlfriend long before Depp fiasco

Wednesday May 18, 2022

Amber Heard was booked for domestic violence in one of her past relationships.

Johnny Depp's legal team grilled the Aquaman star on her alleged abuse of her girlfriend in 2009, which led to her arrest.

Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez referred to Heard hitting her ex-girlfriend Tasya van Ree in court on Tuesday.

"Johnny Depp isn't the only partner of yours that you've assaulted," Vasquez said.

"I've never assaulted any partner,' Heard insisted. "I've never assaulted Mr. Depp or any other person I was romantically linked to, ever."

"No further questions, your Honor," Vasquez said, wrapping up.

Heard struck van Ree in the arm and yank her necklace off, witnessed two officers. She was soon released from jail.

Van Ree earlier said that Heard was "wrongfully" accused and the incident was blown out of proportion. In her statement, she insisted the two cops "misinterpreted and over-sensationalized" the incident.

