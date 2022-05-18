 
entertainment
Wednesday May 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Demi Moore drops vintage picture with Bruce Willis at Cannes, Emma Heming reacts

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 18, 2022

File Footage 

Demi Moore shared a lovely throwback picture with her ex-husband Bruce Willis when they walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

Taking to Instagram, the G.I. Jane actor dropped a vintage photo from the premiere of his film The Fifth Element which opened the prestigious festival in 1997.

“From the Cannes archives, circa 1997,” the actor captioned the photo.

Thousands of fans and friends reacted to the picture including Jennifer Aniston and Rita Wilson.

However, the one comment that caught everybody’s eyes was from The Sixth Sense actor's wife Emma Heming Willis

“All the feels,” Heming commented with a heart, adding, “beautiful.”

Willis was married to Moore from 1987 to 2000 and the couple shares three daughters together; Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28.

He later married to Heming in 2009 and the duo is now parents to two daughters; Mabel, 10 and Evelyn, 8.

Earlier, the family of the 67-year-old actor revealed in a joint statement that Willis is stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with Aphasia.

The statement read, "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.”

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," it added.



More From Entertainment:

Sarah Jessica Parker ‘hasn’t talked’ to Chris Noth since sexual abuse allegations

Sarah Jessica Parker ‘hasn’t talked’ to Chris Noth since sexual abuse allegations
Prince Andrew ‘using’ Queen Elizabeth to make royal return?

Prince Andrew ‘using’ Queen Elizabeth to make royal return?
Prince Harry’s Invictus Games face major blow

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games face major blow

Princess Anne unveils table made from 5,000-year-old wood for Queen’s Jubilee

Princess Anne unveils table made from 5,000-year-old wood for Queen’s Jubilee
Prince Charles and Camilla's Canada tour: Royal expert sees it 'slap in the face' of monarchy

Prince Charles and Camilla's Canada tour: Royal expert sees it 'slap in the face' of monarchy
Britney Spears says dancing to music helps her ‘escape’ after devastating miscarriage

Britney Spears says dancing to music helps her ‘escape’ after devastating miscarriage
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at ‘make or break’ point with Netflix: Insider

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at ‘make or break’ point with Netflix: Insider
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘blame themselves’ for dwindling star power

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘blame themselves’ for dwindling star power
Billie Eilish challenges talk show legend David Letterman to a go-kart race

Billie Eilish challenges talk show legend David Letterman to a go-kart race
Simon Cowell addresses rumours that he has set a wedding date with Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell addresses rumours that he has set a wedding date with Lauren Silverman
Miley Cyrus’s hilarious take at Selena Gomez’s SNL impression: Photo

Miley Cyrus’s hilarious take at Selena Gomez’s SNL impression: Photo
Amber Heard says in court she ‘loved’ Johnny Depp ‘very much’ after he tried to kill her

Amber Heard says in court she ‘loved’ Johnny Depp ‘very much’ after he tried to kill her

Latest

view all