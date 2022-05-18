Justin Timberlake reveals secret of ‘being youthful’ at 41

Justin Timberlake has recently spilled the beans on how he managed to stay “young” in his 40s.



According to People magazine, Timberlake appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday where he spoke on how he still manages to stay youthful at 41.

The Cry Me A River crooner, who shares two sons, Phineas and Silas, with wife Jessica Biel, noted that the secret to keep himself young is to not let your kids “grow up too fast”.

“Keep your kids as young as they can be for as long as possible,” he added.





During one of the segments in the show, DeGeneres asked the singer-actor of "what he think why he has not grown out by now".

“Being childish clearly,” replied the Mirror hit-maker.

Meanwhile, DeGeneres responded, “Same with me and it’s a good thing to stay young.”

Adding to this, Timberlake explained, “Having kids, you get to see the world again through their eyes.”