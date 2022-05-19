 
entertainment
Thursday May 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of being 'this awful thing'

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 19, 2022

Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of being ‘this awful thing’
Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of being ‘this awful thing’

Amber Heard has just made another explosive claim about Johnny Depp’s alleged alter ego which reared its head from time to time’.

The Aquaman actor made all these allegations while talking to the Jury at the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom.

There she explained how “the love of my life” would oftentimes become “this awful thing” that made it impossible to see “the Johnny I loved.”

The actor started by admitting, “When it was good, it was so good. I'd never felt love like that. I felt like he recognised me and I recognised him.”

However, almost as if at the drop of a hat Depp would allegedly “become this other thing.”

“This other thing was awful,” she added to the judge and jury before concluding. “It would come out and take over and you couldn't see the Johnny I loved.”

