Thursday May 19 2022
Here’s how Prince William, Kate Middleton told Prince George he’ll be King

Thursday May 19, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s careful and methodic methods to ‘revealing’ Prince George’s future Kingship has just been revealed.

The details were revealed in Battle of Brothers by royal biographer Robert Lacey.

He explained how Prince William “controlled the moment of their choice” so Prince George wouldn’t be taken aback.

Especially in light of Prince William’s “unhappiness at the haphazard fashion in which the whole business of his royal destiny had buzzed around his head from the start.”

Mr Lacey explained, “William has not revealed to the world how and when he broke the big news to his son. Maybe one day George will tell us the story himself.”

“But sometime around the boy’s seventh birthday in the summer of 2020, it is thought that his parents went into more detail about what the little prince’s life of future royal 'service and duty' would particularly involve.”

