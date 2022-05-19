Amber Heard’s sister claims Johnny Depp ‘joked about putting dog in microwave’

File footage

Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez took to the witness stand on Wednesday and claimed that Johnny Depp once made a joke about putting the dog - he shared with his ex-wife - in a microwave after he dangled the pet out of the window of a moving car.

Heard's sister testified in the former couple's high-profile defamation trial, held at the Fairfax County Courthouse.

She detailed an incident in 2013 where Depp, Heard, and Henriquez were in a car together and he held teacup Yorkie - one of Heard's dogs - out of a car window and later joked about placing the dog in a microwave.

"At some point, I heard the back window open and Johnny is holding our dog out the window," Henriquez said.

"He brought the dog back into the car and he was just laughing this really loud, scary.… He then made some joke about putting her in the microwave."

She continued, "And I froze, I was scared. I just remember thinking I knew how inebriated he was, and the dog was very small."

Henriquez's on Wednesday comes during the 18th day of the trial between Depp and Heard, whose marriage lasted from 2015 to 2017.

Depp has sued his ex-wife for a $50 million defamation lawsuit over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post in which she wrote about experiences with domestic violence.

Although, Heard never explicitly named her ex-husband in the article, but Depp claimed that it hurt his career as an actor.