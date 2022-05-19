Prince Harry faces backlash over his new series with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has come under fire for his new series with his wife Meghan Markle.



A royal expert has slammed the Duke of Sussex for his new Netflix series with the Duchess, claiming that Harry "hated cameras."

Blasting the Duke's move, royal biographer Angela Levin wrote on Twitter: "Harry wanted privacy and to be ordinary. He also hated cameras.

"But he's ended up doing an at home docuseries for Netflix."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who confirmed that they would be returning to the UK for the Jubilee, have asked Netflix cameras into their LA mansion to film Kardashians-style docu-series so streaming giant can get its 'pound of flesh' from $100M deal.

The are also speculations that Harry and Meghan can drop more 'truth bombs' before the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.