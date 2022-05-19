Amber Heard talks ‘inability to breathe at night’ due to Johnny Depp ‘scars’

Amber Heard explains why the scar tissue from Johnny Depp’s abuse makes it hard for her to breathe at night.

The Aquaman actor made this revelation during her testimony for the Johnny Depp defamation trial.

There, she claimed, “I have a significant amount of scar tissue in my nose.”

She also went on to explain how she’s been having “a significant amount of trouble breathing at night and I've been putting off having surgery for it.”

Objections during later halves of the testimony prevented Ms Heard from speaking in detail about the doctors’ visits that followed.

For those unversed, the initial accusation of abuse on her nose dates back to the 2014 Met Gala, which has since been refuted by Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez.