 
entertainment
Thursday May 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard talks ‘inability to breathe at night’ due to Johnny Depp ‘scars’

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 19, 2022

Amber Heard talks ‘inability to breathe at night’ due to Johnny Depp ‘scars’
Amber Heard talks ‘inability to breathe at night’ due to Johnny Depp ‘scars’

Amber Heard explains why the scar tissue from Johnny Depp’s abuse makes it hard for her to breathe at night.

The Aquaman actor made this revelation during her testimony for the Johnny Depp defamation trial.

There, she claimed, “I have a significant amount of scar tissue in my nose.”

She also went on to explain how she’s been having “a significant amount of trouble breathing at night and I've been putting off having surgery for it.”

Amber Heard talks ‘inability to breathe at night’ due to Johnny Depp ‘scars’

Objections during later halves of the testimony prevented Ms Heard from speaking in detail about the doctors’ visits that followed.

For those unversed, the initial accusation of abuse on her nose dates back to the 2014 Met Gala, which has since been refuted by Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles shuts down rumours of new song's links to Taylor Swift romance

Harry Styles shuts down rumours of new song's links to Taylor Swift romance
Johnny Depp will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart, believes Eva Green

Johnny Depp will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart, believes Eva Green
Kendall Jenner outraged over Scott Disick ‘villainizing everybody’: ‘I'm out of here’

Kendall Jenner outraged over Scott Disick ‘villainizing everybody’: ‘I'm out of here’

Amber Heard’s friend recalls Johnny Depp’s terrifying threat to his ex-wife

Amber Heard’s friend recalls Johnny Depp’s terrifying threat to his ex-wife
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in 'nightmare situation with Netflix

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in 'nightmare situation with Netflix
Amber Heard’s friend details horrifying encounter with ‘wasted and screaming’ Johnny Depp

Amber Heard’s friend details horrifying encounter with ‘wasted and screaming’ Johnny Depp
Meghan Markle ‘can’t claim private life’ after claiming celebrity status

Meghan Markle ‘can’t claim private life’ after claiming celebrity status
Scott Disick 'embarrassed' to see Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's PDA onscreen

Scott Disick 'embarrassed' to see Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's PDA onscreen
Amber Heard's makeup artist reveals truth about actor’s injuries

Amber Heard's makeup artist reveals truth about actor’s injuries
Jennifer Lopez unveils first trailer of new Netflix documentary ‘Halftime’

Jennifer Lopez unveils first trailer of new Netflix documentary ‘Halftime’

Tristan Thompson took a jibe at Khloe Kardashian before paternity scandal?

Tristan Thompson took a jibe at Khloe Kardashian before paternity scandal?
Prince Harry faces backlash over his new series with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry faces backlash over his new series with Meghan Markle

Latest

view all